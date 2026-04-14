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Costa Rica Orders Government to Reveal Location of US-Deported Migrants
(MENAFN) Costa Rica’s Ombudsman’s Office on Monday called on the government to urgently provide information about 25 migrants deported from the United States, giving authorities a 24-hour deadline to reveal their current whereabouts.
The group arrived in Costa Rica on April 11, but since then, the oversight body said communication with migration officials has broken down.
In a statement, the ombudsman said it no longer has access to information about the individuals’ location, preventing any direct verification of their living conditions. The office added that it has set a 24-hour deadline for authorities to respond and clarify the situation.
The migrants were part of an arrangement between the administration of US President Donald Trump and Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves, under which Costa Rica agreed to receive 25 deportees per week from the United States.
The first transfer took place on April 11, when an initial group arrived at Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela. The deportees reportedly came from multiple countries, including Guatemala, Cameroon, Honduras, India, China, Albania, Kenya, and Morocco. Among them, only one person was of Costa Rican origin, according to migration authorities.
The group arrived in Costa Rica on April 11, but since then, the oversight body said communication with migration officials has broken down.
In a statement, the ombudsman said it no longer has access to information about the individuals’ location, preventing any direct verification of their living conditions. The office added that it has set a 24-hour deadline for authorities to respond and clarify the situation.
The migrants were part of an arrangement between the administration of US President Donald Trump and Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves, under which Costa Rica agreed to receive 25 deportees per week from the United States.
The first transfer took place on April 11, when an initial group arrived at Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela. The deportees reportedly came from multiple countries, including Guatemala, Cameroon, Honduras, India, China, Albania, Kenya, and Morocco. Among them, only one person was of Costa Rican origin, according to migration authorities.
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