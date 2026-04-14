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Zelensky Meets Germany's Merz Tuesday: Berlin

Zelensky Meets Germany's Merz Tuesday: Berlin


2026-04-14 07:14:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin, Germany: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday in Berlin, a German government spokesman said.

"German-Ukrainian government consultations are taking place today at the Chancellery," the spokesman said. "Chancellor Merz will welcome, among others, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to Berlin.

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The Peninsula

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