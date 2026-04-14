UEFA Reject Barca Handball Complaint Before Atletico Return
Barcelona: European football governing body UEFA rejected Tuesday Barcelona's complaint over a handball incident in their Champions League quarter-final first leg defeat by Atletico Madrid, hours before the second leg.
Diego Simeone's side won 2-0 at Camp Nou last week and Barca were upset by an incident where Atletico defender Marc Pubill touched the ball with his hand after it appeared a goal kick had been passed to him.
"(After the first leg) Barcelona filed a protest relating to a referee decision. On 13 April 2026, the UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body declared the protest to be inadmissible," said UEFA in a statement.
Five-time Champions League winners Barca said last week the decision not to award them a penalty was a "major error" which influenced the result and were upset referee Istvan Kovacs was not told to review the incident by the VAR team.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment