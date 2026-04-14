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Mags Lesiak

Mags Lesiak


2026-04-14 07:11:03
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Researcher in Psychological Criminology, University of Cambridge
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Mags Lesiak is a PhD researcher at the University of Cambridge. Her work focuses on the critical sociology and epistemology of violence, examining how harm is defined and governed through therapeutic, legal, and predictive frameworks. Email:...

Experience
  • –present PhD Researcher in Psychological Criminology, University of Cambridge
Education
  • University of Cambridge, MPhil

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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