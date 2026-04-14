George Weston Limited Announces Timing Of First Quarter Earnings Release And Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Weston Limited (TSX: WN) will be announcing its 2026 First Quarter Results on May 12, 2026 at 7:00AM (EDT).

This year the George Weston Companies Limited Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), at Massey Hall, 178 Victoria Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Shareholders who are not able to attend in person will be able to listen, participate and vote at the meeting in real time through a web-based platform at [meeting password: agm2026] and via telephone.

To access the Annual Meeting of Shareholders via audio-conference please dial (416) 855-9085 or Toll-Free (800) 990-2777 [English Conference ID: 99958, French Conference ID: 80895]. The audio playback will be made available after the event at (289) 819-1325 or Toll-Free at (888) 660-6264 [English Passcode: 99958#, French Passcode: 80895#]. For additional details on how to join, attend or vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders through the virtual platform or via telephone, please refer to the“LUMI User Guide – Hybrid Meeting” which is available at: .

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, operates, and develops high-quality commercial and residential properties across Canada.

SOURCE George Weston Limited

Investors Enquiries, contact:

Roy MacDonald,

Group Vice-President, Investor Relations,

George Weston Limited

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