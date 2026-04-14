Delhi Police Bust Counterfeit Auto Parts Racket, Seize Goods Worth Lakhs

In a major crackdown, Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a counterfeit auto parts racket operating in Karol Bagh. Officers seized fake motorcycle spare parts worth Rs 25-30 lakh and arrested two men.

The arrested accused are Bharat (27) and Rajender Singh (28), both originally from Balotra in Rajasthan, and currently residing in Karol Bagh. They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act.

Details of the Raid and Seizure

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by SI Inderveer raided the area on April 12. They seized a large quantity of counterfeit items, including clutch assemblies, timing chains, brake pads, oil seals, filters, cables, and packing materials printed with the motorbike brand logo.

According to the official, the police also recovered packing machines and a barcode printer from the spot.

Accused's Path to Crime

During interrogation, Bharat revealed he moved to Delhi in 2024 after working with Zomato and started dealing in fake motorcycle parts for quick money.

Rajender Singh, who previously sold mobile accessories in Mumbai, shifted to the spare parts business in Karol Bagh but later turned to counterfeits due to low profits.

Investigation into Supply Chain

The accused were supplying fake motorcycle parts in the local market.

Police are now trying to trace the full supply chain and the source of the counterfeit goods.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)