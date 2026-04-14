Jordan Post Issues Commemorative Postcard Marking Jordanian Flag Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- Jordan Post Company announced on Tuesday the release of a commemorative postcard marking the Flag Day, starting Thursday morning.The company said in a statement that the postcard will be sold at a price of JD1.4 each, in very limited quantities.It added that the issuance of this commemorative postcard comes in celebration of Flag Day, a national occasion that embodies pride and belonging and reinforces national identity, while reflecting the symbolism of the Jordanian flag and its historical and patriotic significance.Jordan Post noted that such commemorative releases help document national occasions, enrich the collections of stamp and postcard enthusiasts, and highlight key milestones in the Kingdom's history.Those wishing to obtain the postcard can visit the Stamps and Postal Museum Directorate at the Jordan Post Company building in the Muqabalain area, next to the Radio and Television building.