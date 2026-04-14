Ratio Raises $15.8M And Secures $100M In Lending Capacity To Solve Cash Flow Constraints For B2B Tech Scale-Ups



Ratio is GAAP profitable, ensuring long-term platform stability for scale-ups

Ratio Raises $15.8M to accelerate product roadmap with AI agents

Ratio secures $100M in lending capacity to pay sellers upfront while their buyers pay over time New AI Proposal Agent, now in beta, helps sellers structure the right offer - removing buyer hesitation on payment terms and eliminating the need to discount for annual prepay

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ratio, an AI Fintech platform for B2B scale-ups, today announced it has closed a $15.8 million venture financing round and secured $100 million in lending capacity. This capital infusion follows Ratio achieving GAAP profitability in August 2025 and reflects continued capital-efficient growth.

The company concluded 2025 with 349% year-over-year ARR growth, following 800%+ growth in 2024. That momentum reflects a broader shift in how B2B technology sellers think about getting paid.

The Problem Ratio Solves

A buyer is ready to move forward, but the price of annual upfront commitment gives them pause. In order to close the deal, the seller faces a predicament: discount to make the annual number easier to swallow, or offer the monthly terms the buyer actually wants.

Discounting solves the cash timing problem but erodes deal value. Accepting monthly terms preserves the price but saddles the seller with slower cash, collections overhead, billing fragmentation, and revenue leakage.

For B2B technology scale-ups with high deal volume, this tradeoff compounds fast. Ratio eliminates it. Ratio eliminates it. Buyers get the flexible terms that make it easy to say yes. Sellers get paid upfront. And the entire flow stays connected from proposal to cash.

Expanding with AI Proposal Agent

The funding announcement coincides with the rollout of Ratio's AI Proposal Agent, currently in beta. The product generates quotes and payment terms directly within the sales workflow, using proprietary data and models that incorporate pricing, contract, underwriting, and buyer intent signals. Instead of forcing sellers to choose between discounting for annual upfront or accepting monthly terms with weaker economics, the AI Proposal Agent helps teams present the right commercial structure. One that gives buyers the flexibility that makes it easy to commit while protecting the seller's cash position.

"Most scale-ups are stuck in the same trap," said Ashish Srimal, co-founder and CEO of Ratio. "The buyer wants flexible terms, but the seller needs cash. So they either discount to force annual upfront and give up margin, or they accept monthly and deal with slow cash, messy collections, and revenue leakage. We eliminate that tradeoff. With Ratio, buyers get the terms that make it easy to say yes, and sellers get paid upfront - no discounting, no billing drag, no fragmented handoffs. Close shouldn't mean signature. It should mean cash."

Built for B2B Tech Companies Selling at Scale

Ratio is purpose-built for B2B technology scale-ups - software, AI, robotics, IoT, and tech-enabled services - with recurring revenue models and a high volume of deals. Ratio helps by:



Paying sellers upfront - Buyers pay over time while sellers receive cash at close, eliminating monthly billing drag and the need to discount for annual prepay

Removing buyer hesitation - Flexible payment terms make it easier for buyers to commit, improving close rates without the seller giving up margin Connecting the full flow - Proposals, payment, renewals, and collections stay in one workflow, reducing handoffs, billing errors, and revenue leakage



A mid-market B2B technology company working with Ratio saw close rates increase by 30%, ACV increase by 25%, and bad debt reduced by 25%.

Seller Perspective

“Ratio has been a game changer for us,” said Curtis Bendt, CRO of MarketJoy. "The ability to get cash upfront on every deal, regardless of billing cadence, is huge. Having proposals, funding, and billing in one platform just makes sense. And Ratio's AI Proposal workflow reimagines what legacy proposal tools can do - helping our reps build smarter proposals faster using customer context, competitive dynamics, and pricing data."

About Ratio

Headquartered in San Francisco, Ratio helps B2B technology scale-ups turn signed deals into cash upfront. Ratio connects proposals, flexible payment terms, and collections in a single workflow by reducing handoffs, improving cash timing, and helping sellers stop choosing between discounting and messy cash flow.

Media contact

Gus Guida

...

(415) 301-5785