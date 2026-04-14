The Behr Team Of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Lists A Masterpiece Above Cherry Creek

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Behr Team of LIV Sotheby's International Realty (LIV SIR) has listed the penthouse at 100 Detroit Street for $16 million, represented by Josh Behr, global real estate advisor. This extraordinary new offering in the heart of Cherry Creek North is setting a new benchmark for luxury living. Expertly envisioned and meticulously curated, this remarkable property in NorthCreek represents a rare convergence of timeless European elegance, masterful craftsmanship, and modern sophistication.

From the moment you arrive, the residence makes an unforgettable impression. Rich mahogany walls, bespoke millwork, and grand 10-foot doors create a striking architectural statement, while soft ambient lighting and tailored materials establish an atmosphere that is both refined and inviting. Designed for those who value both beauty and function, the home seamlessly blends elevated entertaining with effortless daily living.

Spanning more than 7,100 finished square feet, the penthouse unfolds with expansive living spaces, soaring ceilings, and walls of glass that flood the interiors with natural light. Sweeping views stretch across the city skyline and toward the Rocky Mountains, overlooking the iconic Denver Country Club golf course-a vantage point that is as rare as it is breathtaking.

“The unmatched features in this home are rarely seen in Colorado real estate. The 1,230 square foot terrace offers views of the city and the mountains with moments to reflect and reconnect,” said global real estate advisor Josh Behr.“The experience of walking into a penthouse such as this can't be replicated.”

At the heart of the home, a formal dining room accommodates more than 30 guests, creating an unparalleled setting for grand-scale entertaining. Additional highlights include a richly appointed mahogany study and two beautifully finished en-suite guest rooms, each designed with the same attention to detail and luxurious finish.

The primary suite serves as a private sanctuary, featuring an expansive bedroom, dual custom closets designed to impress even the most discerning buyer, and a spa-inspired bath that evokes the tranquility of a five-star retreat.

Extending the living experience outdoors, the spectacular 1,230-square-foot terrace offers an extraordinary space for both intimate evenings and sophisticated gatherings. Here, residents can take in panoramic views of city lights and Colorado sunsets, an ever-changing backdrop that elevates every moment.

Residents of NorthCreek enjoy an exceptional level of privacy, security, and service, with dedicated concierge, valet, and porter services that rival the world's finest addresses. All of this is just moments from Cherry Creek North's celebrated collection of fine dining, luxury boutiques, and renowned art galleries.

This one-of-a-kind penthouse is a statement of enduring design, elevated lifestyle, and unmatched location in one of Denver's most coveted neighborhoods. Not just any property to be lived in, but a property meant to be experienced.

About LIV Sotheby's International Realty

LIV Sotheby's International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby's International Realty brand. Contact Josh Behr, LIV Sotheby's International Realty at 303.903.9535 or... for more information.