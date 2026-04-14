Odisha Marks New Year As Governor, CM Convey Wishes On Maha Bishuba Sankranti

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 14 (IANS) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, among several others, greeted people on the occasion of Maha Bishuba Sankranti or Odia New Year and Lord Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday.

Extending wishes on the occasion, Kambhampati wrote on X,“Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the beloved brothers and sisters of Odisha on the occasion of Odia New Year as well as the sacred Mahabishuba Sankranti. This holy festival highlights the grandeur of our culture, the beauty of our traditions, and the pride of Odia identity. Let us come together this New Year, harnessing unity, dedication, and hard work to advance Odisha to the pinnacle of progress. May the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath be upon everyone. May everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity -- this is my heartfelt wish.”

In his message, CM Majhi extended his greetings to the people, saying that may this sacred occasion and the new year inspire the collective strength of the people to further enrich the cultural heritage of Odisha and uphold the pride of Odia identity.

“On this sacred occasion of Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Sankranti, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all. May this new year fill your lives with happiness, peace, and prosperity, and may it imbue us with renewed strength to further honor our culture and Odia identity on the global stage,” wrote Majhi on X.

Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion.

Maha Bishuba Sankranti, also known as Pana Sankranti, marks the beginning of the Odia New Year (1st day of the Baisakha month). It signifies the end of the spring harvest and the onset of the summer season.

On this occasion, a special Puja is offered at all the temples and houses across the state. The deities are also offered Pana, a traditional sweet drink made with jaggery, Bel fruit, banana, coconut, and other delicacies.

The people in Odisha also traditionally celebrate the Jayanti or birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, the embodiment of devotion, strength, and selfless service to Lord Rama, in a very grand way throughout the state.