Russians Strike Kryvyi Rih Infrastructure Again, Causing Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih for the second time in a few hours. They targeted infrastructure again. There is a fire at the site,” Hanzha said.

Fighting continues near Mariine: Tregubov says Russian forces have advanced intoregion

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 7:30 a.m. on April 14, Russian troops had attacked the Nikopol, Synelnykiv, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipro region more than 10 times with drones and artillery, injuring one person.

Photo: State Emergency Service, illustrative