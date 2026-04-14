Russians Strike Kryvyi Rih Infrastructure Again, Causing Fire
“The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih for the second time in a few hours. They targeted infrastructure again. There is a fire at the site,” Hanzha said.Read also: Fighting continues near Mariine: Tregubov says Russian forces have advanced into Sumy region
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 7:30 a.m. on April 14, Russian troops had attacked the Nikopol, Synelnykiv, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipro region more than 10 times with drones and artillery, injuring one person.
Photo: State Emergency Service, illustrative
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