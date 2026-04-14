CIBSE Certification Launches Refreshed Brand Identity

MENAFN - Pressat) CIBSE Certification has officially launched its refreshed brand identity, marking the next phase of its evolution following the recent brand refresh of CIBSE.

The updated identity aligns closely with the core CIBSE brand while introducing a distinct and recognisable visual approach for CIBSE Certification, with green established as the primary colour palette. The refreshed brand presents a modern, accessible look and feel, supported by clearer and more focused messaging.

CIBSE Certification is a wholly owned subsidiary of CIBSE. It provides accredited certification, registration and verification services across the built environment, supporting professionals, organisations and products in demonstrating competence, compliance and quality. Its services span areas including energy assessment, building performance evaluation, management systems certification and personnel registration schemes.

As part of the wider CIBSE family, CIBSE Certification plays a critical role in upholding professional standards and supporting regulatory compliance across the building services sector. While operationally independent to maintain impartiality, it shares CIBSE's commitment to competence, integrity and advancing building performance.

The refreshed identity strengthens CIBSE Certification's global presence through a more contemporary visual language and refined positioning. It reflects confidence, clarity and continued commitment to supporting industry as it addresses energy efficiency, climate resilience and the transformation of the built environment.

Kieran O'Brien, Director of CIBSE Certification, commented:“We welcome this brand refresh as an important step in ensuring CIBSE Certification reflects the modern, evolving needs of the built environment industry. As demand grows for transparency, assurance, verified performance data and competence, it's vital that our identity represents the clarity, credibility and professionalism that underpin our services. This refresh is not just about how we look it's about reinforcing CIBSE's role within certification and supporting higher standards across the industry.”

The launch reinforces the relationship between CIBSE and CIBSE Certification, ensuring a cohesive yet distinct identity that clearly communicates the role each plays in supporting professionals and raising standards across the industry.

For more information about CIBSE Certification and its services, please visit CIBSE Certification