CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To Ambedkar On 135Th Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid floral tributes and garlanded the statue of Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Board Office square in the state capital Bhopal on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

CM Yadav highlighted Babasaheb's immense contribution to nation-building, stressing his vital role in shaping modern India remains unparalleled. The Chief Minister also noted that by drafting the Indian Constitution, he safeguarded the rights of all citizens to facilitate the creation of an egalitarian society. The CM also recited the Preamble of the Constitution and raised slogans of "Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Amar Rahe" (Long live Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar).

BJP Develops 'Panchteerth' to Preserve Legacy

CM Yadav also stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has developed Babasaheb's birthplace, place of education, place of initiation, place of Mahaparinirvan (final resting place), and Chaitya Bhumi as the 'Panchteerth' (Five Pilgrimage Sites) to preserve his legacy.

'Significant Efforts for Women's Empowerment'

Highlighting Babasaheb's contribution to women's empowerment, the Chief Minister said that he made significant efforts for women's education and protection of their rights. He further noted that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Centre is moving towards granting 33 percent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, calling it a major step toward empowering women in the 21st century.

CM's Vision of Social Harmony

Additionally in a post on X, CM Yadav said, "On the birth anniversary of the Architect of the Indian Constitution and Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, I paid floral tribute by garlanding his statue located in Bhopal on Tuesday. The State Government is committed to realising Babasaheb's vision of social harmony."

Remembering the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'

BR Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb', was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

He died on 6 December 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

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