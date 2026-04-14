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Two Palestinians Get Wounded by Israeli Occupiers in West Bank
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were injured on Monday in an attack carried out by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian media reports.
An official Palestinian news agency said a group of settlers stormed the area of Jabal Sabih in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, and assaulted two residents, causing bruises.
In a separate incident, the Jerusalem Governorate reported that settlers also attacked the village of Khan al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem, though it was not immediately clear whether any additional injuries occurred.
Palestinian sources said attacks on residents and property have increased since the escalation of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.
According to figures cited from Palestinian authorities, hundreds of settler-related attacks have taken place in recent months, alongside rising casualties and arrests in the West Bank.
Officials also referenced an international legal opinion issued in 2024 stating that the occupation of Palestinian territory is unlawful and calling for the removal of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
An official Palestinian news agency said a group of settlers stormed the area of Jabal Sabih in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, and assaulted two residents, causing bruises.
In a separate incident, the Jerusalem Governorate reported that settlers also attacked the village of Khan al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem, though it was not immediately clear whether any additional injuries occurred.
Palestinian sources said attacks on residents and property have increased since the escalation of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.
According to figures cited from Palestinian authorities, hundreds of settler-related attacks have taken place in recent months, alongside rising casualties and arrests in the West Bank.
Officials also referenced an international legal opinion issued in 2024 stating that the occupation of Palestinian territory is unlawful and calling for the removal of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
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