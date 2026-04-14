USPL Season 4 To Be Held From Nov 20 To Dec 5 In Florida

MENAFN - IANS) Florida (USA), April 14 (IANS) The much-anticipated United States Premier League (USPL) season 4 is all set to make a powerful comeback, scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 5 at the Broward County Stadium in Florida.

With all regulatory approvals in place, including support from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the league enters its most ambitious edition yet. League plans to add two new franchises for the fourth season.

Speaking on the return of the league, USPL founder and chairman Jaideep Singh expressed confidence in the tournament's future and quoted, "USPL with its fourth season, now enters into the next stage of it expansion; this year we will be making steps to introduce new layers of entertainment around the USPL brand to attract more fans to the grounds. There are quite a few partnerships and announcements on the charts which will be announced soon.

"We have been fortunate to have tremendous support from the players and cricket community at large and will continue to be a platform for the emerging talent where they get a chance to play with the best in the world. It's going to be a festival of cricket with bigger names from across the globe with the very best from US cricket for thrilling Games with some exciting entertainment.”

Season 4 arrives on the back of a spectacular season 3, which saw the New York Cowboys crowned champions, defeating the Maryland Mavericks by seven wickets in a thrilling final at Broward County Stadium.

The season was headlined by some of the finest names in international and American cricket, several of whom went on to represent the USA at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, reaffirming USPL's role as the premier development and showcase platform for cricket in the United States.

USA captain Monank Patel and ace left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar carried their USPL form into the World Cup stage, while allrounder Shadley Van Schalkwyk added international firepower to the Season 3 lineup. Aaron Jones and the celebrated Unmukt Chand, former India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, further elevated the competitive quality of the tournament.

New York Cowboys' skipper Jake Lintott was the standout performer of the season, his match-winning spell in the final delivering the Cowboys their title.

With expanded teams, a proven crop of international talent, and renewed institutional backing, USPL Season 4 is set to deliver high-octane T20 cricket while continuing to build the sport's footprint across the United States.

Tickets, broadcast details, players registration and auction dates will be announced in the coming months.