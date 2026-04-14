Optomec Launches Aerosol Jet Education Platform To Train Next-Generation Engineers

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Optomec, a global leader in additive‐manufacturing hardware and software, today launched the Aerosol Jet Education Platform, a turnkey learning solution that brings hands‐on printed‐electronics and advanced 3D manufacturing training to universities and technical institutes.

Built on Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet fine‐feature printing technology, the platform combines purpose‐built hardware, intuitive HMI (human-machine interface) software, and a structured curriculum to bridge academic instruction and industrial workforce needs. The cost‐effective, scalable system enables students to design, optimize, and validate additive‐manufacturing processes to industry standards.

Each system ships with Module One, a set of pre‐programmed toolpaths and instructor‐guided labs that deliver 10 hands‐on analog electronic outcomes and post‐process validation techniques. The modular Lab Library enables progressive learning through topics such as conductive trace printing, passive component fabrication, strain‐gauge calibration, antenna design, and multilayer circuit manufacture, with integrated lessons on materials science and process optimization. Additional modules-available via software activation-unlock advanced material capabilities, an automated toolpath generator, and graduate‐level curriculum for expanded research and training applications with expanded functionality leveraging the current platform.

Backed by Optomec's decades of industrial expertise and more than 700 systems deployed to 200+ customers worldwide-including GE, NASA, and Lockheed Martin-the Aerosol Jet Education Platform delivers industry‐aligned training that helps institutions build scalable programs preparing students for careers in electronics, aerospace, and life sciences.

“Optomec's Aerosol Jet Education Platform closes the gap between academic theory and industrial practice, giving students real experience with the tools and workflows used in modern electronics manufacturing,” said Robert Yusin – President/CEO, Optomec.

“Partnering with Optomec lets us offer hands‐on printed‐electronics training that directly supports student readiness for high‐tech jobs and research,” said Liu Ziqiang, GM and CEO of YUNS Technology.

For more information, demonstration requests, or academic licensing inquiries, please visit .

About Optomec

Optomec is a global provider of additive‐manufacturing hardware and software, specializing in printed electronics and 3D manufacturing solutions for industry and research.

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