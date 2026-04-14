Gujarat CM Pays Tribute To B.R. Ambedkar On 135Th Birth Anniversary In Gandhinagar

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 14 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, as commemorative events were held across the state capital with significant public participation.

Patel began the day by offering flowers to an oil portrait of Ambedkar at the podium of the state Legislative Assembly.

He later garlanded a full-size statue of Ambedkar at the Dr Ambedkar Statue Complex at Prerna Bhoomi, located opposite the Assembly complex, paying homage to the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Students from Rangoli International School delivered a speech highlighting key moments from Ambedkar's life and legacy.

The Chief Minister also joined members of the public at Central Vista Garden, where the birth anniversary was marked by large gatherings.

The venue echoed with slogans of“Jai Bhim” as people paid their respects.

Among those present were Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and state Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja, along with members of the Council of Ministers, MLAs, Assembly officials, organisational representatives and citizens.

School students and religious leaders were also in attendance, collectively remembering Ambedkar's contribution to nation-building.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tribute to Ambedkar's portrait at Lok Bhavan during her visit to Gujarat. Governor Acharya Devvrat also offered homage on the occasion.

Senior officials from both the Centre and the state government were present and paid their respects, recalling Ambedkar's enduring contribution to the Constitution and the nation.

Patel is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha Shakti University (RRU) at Lavad in Dehgam taluka of Gandhinagar district at 5 P.M., which will also be attended by the President.

President Murmu's engagements in Gandhinagar on Tuesday are part of her four-day visit to Gujarat and Maharashtra from April 13 to 16, during which she is attending a series of academic and commemorative programmes.

On Monday, she attended the inaugural convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, where she addressed graduating students and presented degrees.