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talabat mart and Elite Agro Holding Sign Strategic MoU to Support Local Agriculture and Bring Fresh, Local Produce to UAE Homes
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Abu Dhabi, UAE, April 13, 2026 – talabat mart, the grocery and retail arm of talabat, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Elite Agro Holding, a leading UAE-based food and agricultural group that supports local agriculture and ensures access to fresh, high-quality produce for consumers across the UAE.
The partnership establishes a direct farm-to-consumer supply channel, enabling talabat mart to source fresh fruits, vegetables, and eggs directly from Elite Agro’s local farms. By shortening the supply chain, the collaboration ensures faster delivery of high-quality produce while improving supply resilience and reducing reliance on imports.
Alix de Zelicourt, General Manager at talabat mart, said: “Through this partnership with Elite Agro, we are reinforcing our role as a key enabler within the UAE’s food supply ecosystem. Direct sourcing from local farms allows us to deliver fresher products to our customers supporting the long-term growth of the UAE’s agricultural sector.”
The MoU also focuses on demand planning, supply chain optimization, and the expansion of locally sourced assortments across talabat mart’s network of dark stores. This will ensure consistent availability of fresh produce while supporting local farmers with predictable demand and improved route-to-market efficiency.
Hassan Halawy, Group Chief Executive Officer at Elite Agro Holding, added: “The partnership between Elite Agro Holding and talabat mart brings together two UAE-grown market leaders to redefine the connection between production and consumption, integrating agriculture, technology, and digital access into one seamless ecosystem. This is not only about delivering fresh, premium products to consumers. It is about building a smarter, more resilient food model, where local production is empowered by digital infrastructure, and where efficiency, transparency, and accessibility become the new standard. In a world facing increasing pressure on food supply chains, this collaboration demonstrates how innovation and local capability can come together to strengthen national food security while enhancing consumer experience.”
This initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader vision to strengthen national food security and promote sustainable, homegrown agricultural production. By integrating local farms into talabat mart’s supply chain, the partnership supports the growth of domestic agriculture while creating a scalable model for consistent demand and market access for UAE-based producers.
As consumer demand for fresh, high-quality, and locally sourced products continues to grow, this partnership positions both entities at the forefront of a more resilient, sustainable, and locally driven food ecosystem in the UAE.
The partnership establishes a direct farm-to-consumer supply channel, enabling talabat mart to source fresh fruits, vegetables, and eggs directly from Elite Agro’s local farms. By shortening the supply chain, the collaboration ensures faster delivery of high-quality produce while improving supply resilience and reducing reliance on imports.
Alix de Zelicourt, General Manager at talabat mart, said: “Through this partnership with Elite Agro, we are reinforcing our role as a key enabler within the UAE’s food supply ecosystem. Direct sourcing from local farms allows us to deliver fresher products to our customers supporting the long-term growth of the UAE’s agricultural sector.”
The MoU also focuses on demand planning, supply chain optimization, and the expansion of locally sourced assortments across talabat mart’s network of dark stores. This will ensure consistent availability of fresh produce while supporting local farmers with predictable demand and improved route-to-market efficiency.
Hassan Halawy, Group Chief Executive Officer at Elite Agro Holding, added: “The partnership between Elite Agro Holding and talabat mart brings together two UAE-grown market leaders to redefine the connection between production and consumption, integrating agriculture, technology, and digital access into one seamless ecosystem. This is not only about delivering fresh, premium products to consumers. It is about building a smarter, more resilient food model, where local production is empowered by digital infrastructure, and where efficiency, transparency, and accessibility become the new standard. In a world facing increasing pressure on food supply chains, this collaboration demonstrates how innovation and local capability can come together to strengthen national food security while enhancing consumer experience.”
This initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader vision to strengthen national food security and promote sustainable, homegrown agricultural production. By integrating local farms into talabat mart’s supply chain, the partnership supports the growth of domestic agriculture while creating a scalable model for consistent demand and market access for UAE-based producers.
As consumer demand for fresh, high-quality, and locally sourced products continues to grow, this partnership positions both entities at the forefront of a more resilient, sustainable, and locally driven food ecosystem in the UAE.
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