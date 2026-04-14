Eritrea: Effort To Expand Health Care Services

Effort, in collaboration with the community and Government institutions, is being exerted to expand basic health care services to the public in Kerkebet sub-zone, Gash Barka Region.

Nurse Tesfazgi Yohannes, head of health facilities in the sub-zone, said that there is one health center in Amalait and health stations in the administrative areas of Himbol-Kechech, Hamesh-Diba, Lokaib, Atai, and Agmnait, and that strong effort is being made to provide health care services in the remote areas of the sub-zone through bare-foot doctors.

Nurse Tesfazgi went on to say that commendable progress is being registered in pre- and post-natal treatment, children's vaccination programs, as well as delivery services. He also said that with the increasing number of health practitioners and the introduction of laboratory and diagnostic instruments, coupled with health care services to remote areas through bare-foot doctors and village health representatives, a conducive ground has been created for most of the public to receive health care services in their localities.

The beneficiaries, on their part, said that with the improvement of health facilities from time to time, they are able to receive encouraging health care services, and called for more effort for better outcomes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.