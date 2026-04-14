President Mahama To Launch Landmark Free Primary Health Care Programme

President John Dramani Mahama is set to officially launch his flagship Free Primary Health Care Programme this Wednesday, aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage.

The initiative, a cornerstone of the President's social contract with the Ghanaian people, will begin its first phase by targeting 150 underserved districts nationwide over the next two months.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency, the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP), detailed the massive logistical rollout accompanying the policy.

To ensure that no Ghanaian is left behind, the government is establishing over 350 container-based service delivery points in high-traffic areas, including major markets and lorry parks.

“This is governance with a heart,” the Health Minister stated.“We are not just waiting for patients to come to us; we are taking healthcare to where the people are in their homes, schools, workplaces, and markets.”

To support the rollout, the Ministry of Health has commenced the nationwide deployment of 24,534 pieces of essential medical equipment. This investment is designed to upgrade the capacity of CHPS compounds and health centres to provide immediate, high-quality care.

The Free Primary Health Care Programme shifts the national focus from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. The minister said the policy covers routine screenings for hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and various cancers; antenatal and postnatal care; immunisations; full treatment for malaria, diarrhoea, and respiratory infections; and counselling on family planning, menstrual hygiene, and safe water management.

Mr Akandoh explained that the policy is built on a seamless referral system. While simple conditions will be managed at the community level, complex cases will be referred to polyclinics or secondary facilities, with a“back-referral” system to ensure community-level follow-up care.

“What we are building is a complete system-from prevention to treatment to specialised care,” the Minister emphasised.

“This is what the pathway to health sovereignty looks like under a responsible government. We are ensuring that diseases are detected early, avoidable deaths are reduced, and the overall health of our population is secured.”

The launch of the Free Primary Health Care Programme represents one of the most significant expansions of the Ghanaian social safety net in decades, fulfilling President Mahama's vision of a country where healthcare is a right, not a privilege.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.