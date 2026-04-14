FM, UAE Counterpart Discuss Region, Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, April 14 (Petra) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi met with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi yesterday to address intensifying regional security threats and diplomatic coordination.The two ministers held extensive discussions regarding the recent Iranian attacks that targeted Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and several other allied nations. Safadi and Sheikh Abdullah condemned these actions as a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and state sovereignty.They warned that such escalations pose a direct threat to regional stability, international maritime safety, global energy supplies, and the world economy.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's absolute solidarity with the UAE, supporting all measures taken by Abu Dhabi to defend its borders and citizens. Conversely, Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE's full support for Jordan in the face of the brutal Iranian attacks directed at the Kingdom.The talks also covered the diplomatic landscape following the Islamabad summit and the announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran.Both ministers emphasized the necessity of collective international action to establish sustainable peace and eliminate long-standing sources of tension that have hindered regional development for decades.Turning to the situation in Gaza, the ministers stressed the importance of implementing all provisions of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for the strip.They called for a reinforced humanitarian response to meet the urgent needs of the population and urged an immediate end to the deteriorating security situation in the occupied West Bank. They specifically called for a halt to illegal Israeli measures that undermine the prospects for a two-state solution.The meeting concluded with both sides underscoring the deep-rooted, historical ties between Jordan and the UAE. They pledged to maintain high-level coordination and consultation to confront shared challenges and advance the developmental priorities of both nations.