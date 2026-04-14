Europe's Largest Dedicated Google First Partner Rebrands To Beyond, Redefining A 'New Era' In Accelerated AI-Driven Cloud Transformations

LONDON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, formerly Qodea, today announces its rebrand to reflect the 'new era' of accelerated Google first engineering, unwavering focus on Google Cloud expertise, and a commitment to agile, evidenced based transformations for global clients. Beyond positions itself between niche specialists and global technology consultancies, delivering innovative and scalable cloud capabilities engineered for speed, precision, and measurable outcomes.

“The rebrand to Beyond marks a defining moment in our growth and a broader shift in the cloud market”, said Alan Paton, CEO Beyond.“Enterprise transformation has outgrown the traditional consulting model – evidence must replace assumption. Beyond was built to uniquely deliver Google Cloud expertise, AI grounded in evidence, and disciplined engineering at scale. That clarity of purpose is how we consistently create a measurable advantage for our clients”.

Beyond's single-platform focus enables deeper engineering capability for their clients, tighter security integration, and more predictable commercial outcomes - without the friction typically associated with large, multi-platform integrators.

“By staying laser-focused on Google Cloud, we unlock faster AI-enabled innovation and more predictable cost trajectories”, said Matt Bibby, Chief Technology Officer.“Beyond® AppsFlow® proprietary platform supports our Google Cloud RaMP*-led approach – in essence by replacing assumption with AI-generated evidence, Beyond AppsFlow® and RaMP reduces risk, improves forecast accuracy, and accelerates time to value outcomes that really matter to enterprise-scale businesses”.

* (Google Cloud's Rapid Migration & Modernisation Programme)

Beyond operates at the centre of the Google Cloud ecosystem, as both a strategic delivery partner and a trusted provider to Google itself. This dual role reflects not only technical excellence, but mutual trust at the highest level. The company is working with brands such as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), PayPal, NatWest, Snapchat, as well as major public sector institutions, supporting complex regulated transformation programmes.

This track record reinforces Beyond's ability to deliver enterprise outcomes with operational precision and accountability - without the overhead associated with traditional professional services firms.

Strengthening the Nordics: TIQQE... powered by Beyond

As part of its growth in the Nordic region, Beyond has integrated TIQQE, a leading Swedish cloud engineering consultancy known for its ability to take complex solutions into production quickly and at scale. TIQQE brings a distinctive combination of agentic AI tools, modern software engineering expertise, automation, DevOps, and a highly efficient distributed delivery model - capabilities proven to deliver rapid, reliable production outcomes for customers.

“Enterprise transformation has entered a new phase”, added Paton.“The future belongs to focused platform engineering, where depth replaces breadth and evidence replaces assumption – this is where Beyond is adding real value to clients, especially in AI driven transformation”.

A Long-Term Commitment to Global Growth

The rebrand underpins a long-term commitment to continued investment in engineering talent, AI innovation, and expansion across global markets, strengthening Beyond's role as a defining leader within the Google Cloud ecosystem, delivering infrastructure and application modernisation, security operations, AI and data activation, digital workplace transformation, and customer experience platforms.

About Beyond:

Beyond is a Google first engineering company specialising in the design and delivery of leading-edge technology at scale. With almost 700 Google Cloud expert engineers across Europe and North America, accelerating in AI-driven cloud transformation. Focused exclusively on Google Cloud, Beyond combines evidence-based AI, proprietary platforms, and disciplined engineering to modernise infrastructure and applications, strengthen security, and deliver measurable enterprise outcomes at scale.

Beyond is Europe's largest dedicated Google first partner, trusted by regulated financial institutions, global retailers, and leading technology brands, solving complex problems with precision, performance, and lasting impact.

Note: Europe will remain 'Qodea.....powered by Beyond'

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