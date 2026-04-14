Praful Hinge Net Worth: IPL Debut Hero's Rise, Luxury Car Collection & Training Journey

Praful Hinge's IPL debut made headlines, but his net worth story adds another dimension. From his ₹30 lakh contract to his Mahindra Thar, here are six angles shaping his financial and cricketing journey.

Praful Hinge's net worth is estimated between ₹1–2 crore as of early 2026. His earnings are primarily driven by his IPL salary and domestic cricket fees, with endorsements yet to come into play. The figure reflects his rapid rise in cricket and the financial rewards tied to his breakthrough.

Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired Hinge at his base price of ₹30 lakh in the December 2025 auction. That investment proved worthwhile when he created history in his debut match, instantly boosting his profile. His contract is modest compared to seasoned stars, but it represents the foundation of his current financial standing.

In his first IPL game against Rajasthan, Hinge dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan‐dre Pretorius in his very first over. This marked the first time in IPL history that a bowler claimed three wickets in their debut over. The feat not only elevated his cricketing reputation but also enhanced his market value.

Born in Nagpur in 2002, Hinge began cricket at age 12. Initially aspiring to be a batsman, he followed his father's advice to become a bowler. He endured hardships during the COVID‐19 pandemic, which disrupted his training. His perseverance paid off when he earned a place in the U‐23 team, marking the start of his professional journey.

In 2024, Praful Hinge trained in Brisbane alongside Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson. He also worked under former India pacer Varun Aaron, who later backed him at Sunrisers Hyderabad, giving him the chance to shine. These experiences provided him with exposure to international standards and mentorship that shaped his bowling skills.

Praful Hinge owns a Mahindra Thar worth approximately ₹20.46 lakh, which he uses for training commutes. He has shared images of the vehicle on Instagram, reflecting his growing stature and lifestyle upgrades. While endorsements are not yet part of his portfolio, his performances suggest that lucrative deals could follow if he continues to excel.