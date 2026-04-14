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Good Talent Media has hit a major earned media milestone, strengthening its position as a trusted PR partner for Australia's nonprofit sector.

Melbourne, Victoria - April 13, 2026 - Good Talent Media (GTM), a specialist communications agency, has generated record earned media results for nonprofits, strengthening its reputation as a partner for organisations seeking greater visibility, influence and community impact.

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With more than 300 clients and over $100 million in earned media coverage generated to date, GTM has become a go-to choice for charities, advocacy groups and community organisations looking to elevate their message in an increasingly competitive media environment. For many organisations seeking to hire a nonprofit PR agency in Australia, GTM offers deep sector knowledge combined with newsroom expertise and fast-response media execution.

Founded in 2015 by former journalist Tony Nicholls, Good Talent Media was built to help organisations earn the media attention they deserve. The agency works across campaign strategy, media relations, crisis communications, stakeholder engagement and media training, with a strong specialisation in the not-for-profit sector. Its team includes experienced communications professionals and former journalists who know how to turn complex issues into stories that resonate with mainstream media and broader audiences.

"Nonprofits are often tackling some of society's biggest challenges, yet many struggle to break through in the news cycle. We exist to change that. Our team understands how to find the real story, frame it for impact and deliver it in a way that captures attention. The result is not just coverage for the sake of coverage, but meaningful awareness that helps organisations build trust, engage supporters and create change," said Tony Nicholls, Founder of Good Talent Media.

Good Talent Media's nonprofit offering is designed specifically for organisations that need communications support aligned with their mission. The agency helps clients raise awareness, increase credibility, respond to emerging issues, and position their leaders as authoritative voices in public conversation. That specialist focus has helped cement its standing as the best PR firm for Australian nonprofits among organisations that want senior-led counsel and measurable earned media outcomes.

The agency's momentum also follows the launch of its new brand identity, reflecting a bolder market presence and a sharper articulation of its mission to help good organisations get noticed. The rebrand builds on GTM's strong foundations in earned media and its commitment to delivering high-value communications support for organisations that need to move quickly when opportunities or issues emerge.

The agency also offers multiple other services including media training, crisis management, reputation management, and other public relations services across a broad range of sectors.

"For nonprofits, visibility drives outcomes," Nicholls added. "When the right message reaches the right audience at the right time, it can unlock donor interest, influence decision-makers, attract partners and strengthen public confidence. That is why we have invested so heavily in specialist capability and responsiveness. We know headlines do not wait, and neither can the organisations working to make a difference. Our job is to deliver smart, strategic PR that helps them lead important conversations and achieve tangible results."

As demand grows for PR for social impact organizations, Good Talent Media remains focused on helping nonprofits earn headlines that drive awareness, action and long-term impact. Organisations can book a free PR plan through the agency's website or by calling 1300 258 995.

About Company:

Good Talent Media is an Australian PR and communications agency that helps nonprofits, social impact organisations and purpose-led brands earn meaningful media coverage and build public influence. Visit