Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited (ASX:VSR) To Acquire Strategic Tenement Adjacent To Yinnetharra Lithium Corridor

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Sydney, April 14, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited (ASX:VSR ) announced that it has agreed to acquire 100% of Industrial Metals Pty Ltd, the holder of granted exploration licence E09/2833, located immediately adjacent to the Company's Ti Tree project in Western Australia's Upper Gascoyne region. The acquisition is designed to strengthen Voltaic's regional land position around the Ti Tree-Yinnetharra corridor and add a further prospective tenure parcel within trucking distance of nearby lithium and tantalum resources.HIGHLIGHTS- Proposed acquisition of granted exploration licence E09/2833 immediately adjoining Voltaic's Ti Tree Project and contiguous with Delta Lithium's Yinnetharra tenure.- Adds strategic tenure along the interpreted Volta Corridor in the emerging Gascoyne lithium province.- Low-cost, script-based acquisition enhances strategic exploration optionality- Regional geological setting includes Leake Spring Metamorphics intruded by the Thirty Three Supersuite and numerous pegmatite veins and dykes.- Adjacent to Delta Lithium's Yinnetharra Mineral Resource of 21.9Mt @ 1.0% Li2O and 39.4Mt @ 102ppm Ta2O5, including the Jameson Resource of 0.8Mt @ 1.66% Li2O.- Historical records indicate rare-element pegmatites and small-scale mica, beryl and tantalum/columbite workings within the new tenement.Voltaic Chairman, Daniel Raihani, commented:"The proposed acquisition of E09/2833 is a logical and highly complementary addition to Voltaic's Ti Tree Project portfolio. The tenement strengthens our position in the broader Yinnetharra district, adjoining our existing landholding and immediately adjacent to Delta Lithium's mining lease, in an area that has already demonstrated significant lithium, tantalum and associated critical minerals prospectivity.""Importantly, this acquisition is consistent with our strategy of building a strategic land position in proven and emerging critical minerals corridors in Western Australia. We believe E09/2833 offers meaningful exploration upside and, subject to completion, will provide Voltaic with additional scale and optionality as we continue to assess and advance opportunities across the Ti Tree Project."Strategic rationale and geologyE09/2833 is positioned to complement Voltaic's existing Ti Tree tenure by adding a strategically located block immediately west of the Yinnetharra development corridor. The Company considers the acquisition to be strategic because it consolidates land in a district where exploration success has been concentrated close to fertile granite margins and structurally prepared metasedimentary host rocks.Public geological records for the Yinnetharra district describe the Leake Spring Metamorphics as a belt extending for approximately 60 kilometres across Mount Phillips and Yinnetharra. Geological Survey of Western Australia explanatory notes state that these rocks are intruded by granites of the Thirty Three Supersuite and by numerous pegmatite veins and dykes, which is consistent with Voltaic's district-scale lithium-tantalum targeting model.A data review undertaken has confirmed that E09/2833 is situated within a highly prospective geological setting for lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, and other industrial minerals. The following key conclusions have been drawn:- The tenement is located within the Proterozoic Gascoyne Province, which hosts the Thirty Three Supersuite granites and associated LCT-type pegmatites that are known to contain lithium (spodumene / lepidolite), tantalum, niobium, and other critical minerals.- Historical exploration has demonstrated the presence of multiple mineral systems within and adjacent to the tenement, including tungsten skarns, rare earth element-bearing pegmatites, fluorite mineralisation, and base metal occurrences.-Much of the historical exploration was focused on specific commodity targets (uranium in the 1970s, gold and base metals in the 1990s, lithium-tantalum in the 2010-2020s) and did not systematically evaluate the full multi-commodity potential of the area.-Exploration data prior to the 2000s is largely in analogue format, and historical tenement locations are often poorly constrained. Significant opportunity exists to reinterpret and integrate this data using modern techniques.Over the past few years, Delta Lithium Ltd (ASX:DLI ) has systematically advanced the Yinnetharra district from discovery and step-out drilling at Malinda and Jameson into a defined mineral inventory, with its March 2025 update reporting a Yinnetharra Mineral Resource of 21.9Mt at 1.0% Li2O, including 74% of the Malinda resource in the Indicated category, which Delta stated supports progression toward feasibility work while regional drilling continues across the broader project area.More recently, that same drilling and resource-definition work also confirmed that the LCT pegmatite system carries meaningful tantalum in addition to lithium, leading Delta to report in April 2025 a combined Yinnetharra tantalum Mineral Resource of 39.4Mt at 102ppm Ta2O5, including an independent tantalum-only resource of 17.5Mt at 136ppm Ta2O5 outside the lithium resource envelope.Next StepsVoltaic looks forward to undertaking a comprehensive tenure Project review on historical data provided; assessing surface geochemistry and regional data sets in order to generate regional targets to progress Heritage Agreement.Envisaged synergy on granting of regional tenure E09/3011 (Ti Tree East); and E09/2522 (Ti Tree Central) are expected as Heritage Agreements are established.Systematic exploration programme to include:- Geological & structural reconnaissance of the tenement to ground-truth the desktop study findings and assess outcrop quality, regolith conditions, and access.- Systematic rock chip sampling across the tenement, targeting pegmatite outcrops, fluorite occurrences, and areas of anomalous historical geochemistry.- Acquire high-resolution satellite imagery and available airborne geophysical data (including remote sensing) to refine geological mapping and identify structural controls on mineralisation.- Develop drill targets for testing of prospective mineralisation identified.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Delta Lithium Limited





Delta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) is an exploration and development company focused on bringing high-quality, lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits, located in Western Australia, into production. With a strong balance sheet and an experienced team driving the exploration and development workstreams, Delta Lithium is rapidly advancing its Mt Ida Lithium Project towards production. The Mt Ida Lithium Project holds a critical advantage over other lithium developers with existing Mining Leases and heritage agreements in place. To capitalise on the prevailing buoyant lithium market, Delta Lithium is pursuing a rapid development pathway to unlock maximum value for shareholders.

Delta Lithium also holds the highly prospective Yinnetharra Lithium Project that is already showing signs of becoming one of Australia's most exciting lithium regions. The Company is currently undergoing an extensive 400 drill hole campaign to be completed throughout 2023.

About Voltaic Strategic Resources Ltd





Voltaic Strategic Resources Ltd (ASX:VSR) is a mineral exploration company that has assembled a portfolio of exciting battery and precious metals exploration projects in the Gascoyne and Meekatharra regions of Western Australia (WA), and in Nevada, USA. The company is led by an experienced corporate and technical team who have demonstrable success with exploration IPOs, M&A, and assembling highly prospective tenure.