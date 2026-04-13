South Korea Shared Information With Iran On Korean Ships Stranded In Strait Of Hormuz: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 14 (IANS) South Korea has shared information with Iran on Korea-related ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday, in a possible sign that Seoul may seek to negotiate their passage amid the US-Iran war.

Chung Byung-ha, special envoy to Iran, reportedly shared the details during his consultations with Iranian officials, including efforts to ensure the safety of the vessels and crew members.

Chung is in Tehran this week as the foreign minister's envoy to discuss with Iran the stranded ships and other bilateral matters related to the conflict, Yonhap news agency reported.

Seoul's move appears to factor in the two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, in a possible shift from its previous stance of ruling out any bilateral negotiations with Iran to secure their transit.

According to the oceans ministry, 173 seafarers remain aboard 26 vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The foreign ministry declined to confirm the details of the consultations with Tehran.

"We are communicating with relevant countries on the safety and passage of the vessels in the Strait of Hormuz," the ministry said.

It remains to be seen whether engagement with Tehran will lead to progress allowing the ships to pass, as the peace talks between the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistan, failed to reach a deal.

The US announcement of its Navy-led blockade of the shipping route is also seen as adding to the complexity of the issue.

The ministry added that it is reviewing humanitarian assistance to the conflict-hit regions in line with calls from the international community.

The United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports on Monday, ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic after Washington and Tehran failed to reach an agreement during their peace talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

US President Donald Trump confirmed during a press availability that the blockade was in progress, noting that Iran hopes to make a deal with the US "very badly", a remark that raised hopes for diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israeli war against Iran.