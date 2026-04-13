New Urine Test Boosts Forecasting Of Treatment Outcomes In Bladder Cancer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Stanford University scientists developed a molecular urine analysis that can distinguish bladder cancer patients who need immunotherapy from those already cured by surgical removal, transforming treatment planning for roughly 60,000 Americans diagnosed yearly with early-stage disease.

As many more companies like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) and academic institutions engage in research aimed at increasing efficacy and access to immunotherapy, the fight against...

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