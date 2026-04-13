Khmer New Year 2026

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States, I extend my warmest wishes to the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Khmer people on the occasion of Khmer New Year. This joyful holiday is a time to honor Cambodia's rich cultural heritage, to gather with family and friends, and to look with hope toward the year ahead.

The United States values our enduring friendship with Cambodia and the many ties between our peoples. We hope these bonds flourish as our bilateral partnership grows and bears fruit that will benefit both our nations.

As Cambodians everywhere celebrate with generosity, reflection, and renewal, we join you in wishing for peace, prosperity, and good health in the coming year.