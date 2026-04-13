Manoj Tiwari Campaigns In Howrah, Lauds 'Efficient' EC, Slams TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari campaigned in Howrah as part of the party's preparations for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Manoj Tiwari lauded the Election Commission of India and said it is among the most efficient electoral bodies in the world. "The Election Commission of India is the most well-organised election commission in the world. Despite having a population of 1.4 billion, instances of re-polling are extremely rare. Many countries across the globe are adopting the methods of the Election Commission of India. We must place our trust in the Election Commission. The TMC relies entirely on bogus votes," he said.

Tiwari's Campaign Itinerary

On Monday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari participated in multiple campaign events across West Bengal, holding a series of roadshows and public meetings as part of the party's outreach programme. His campaign itinerary included a roadshow from Pincol More to Babughat, another roadshow and meeting from Gulmohar to Nandibagan, a public meeting at Naihati, a rally and roadshow at Belgachia, and a campaign event in Howrah Uttar (Gulmohar).

The visit comes as high-stakes campaigning intensifies for the polling of the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. In a post on X, Manoj Tiwari said, "Today, I will participate in 5 campaign programs in West Bengal, including a public meeting and a road show.""Tomorrow morning in Delhi, Dehradun 709 BC, I will welcome all of you at the inauguration ceremony by the Prime Minister," he added on X.

BJP-TMC Clash in Durgapur

Meanwhile, tension was reported in Durgapur on the same day after two persons were injured in an alleged clash between BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow. According to reports, a physical altercation took place in the Bankura More area after a verbal spat between supporters of both parties escalated into violence. One worker from each side sustained injuries during the clash.

Following the incident, both injured individuals, who were found in a bloodied condition, were admitted to the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. Upon receiving information about the incident, BJP candidate from Durgapur West, Laxman Chandra Ghorui and TMC candidate Kabi Datta reached the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured.

An atmosphere of tension currently prevails in the area in the aftermath of the clash, with police personnel deployed and keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent any further escalation. (ANI)

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