FS Vikram Misri Arrives In Berlin For India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, April 14 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Berlin for the India–Germany Foreign Office consultations to review the strategic partnership between the two nations and discuss the regional and global issues.

The Foreign Secretary arrived in Berlin early on Tuesday (Indian time) and was welcomed by the Indian Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Germany said, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrives in Berlin for India–Germany Foreign Office consultations. The visit follows Chancellor H.E. Friedrich Merz's successful visit to India in January 2026 and reflects continued regular high-level exchanges between India and Germany."

Indian Ambassador Gupte also took to social media and welcomed Foreign Secretary Misri to Berlin.

"His visit provides an opportunity to review the full spectrum of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, advance discussions across key pillars of the bilateral agenda and exchange perspectives on regional and global developments," the Indian envoy posted on X.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while announcing his visit, said that Foreign Secretary Misri will co-chair the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations alongside Geza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Foreign Office.

"The discussions would cover diverse domains of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investments, defence and security, technology, green energy, development cooperation, education and people-to-people ties as well as global and regional matters of mutual interest," the MEA stated.

The Foreign Secretary is also expected to meet other dignitaries and senior government officials in both places.

This follows the Foreign Secretary's visit to Paris, where he co-chaired the India–France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens on Monday.

According to the MEA, the discussions covered a wide range of topics, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cooperation in cyber and digital domains, AI, innovation, as well as initiatives aimed at strengthening human and cultural ties, in connection with the latest global and regional developments.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri co-chaired the India–France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens, holding discussions on a wide range of issues including civil nuclear energy, defence and space, cyber and digital cooperation, AI and innovation and people-to-people and cultural ties, along with global and regional developments," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier, the Indian Foreign Secretary also called on French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, discussing bilateral cooperation and ongoing global challenges, including the situation in West Asia.