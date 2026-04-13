Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued For THESE Districts Of South Bengal Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Finally, some good news after the crazy heat! The weather department says several districts in South Bengal might get thunderstorms and rain around Chaitra Sankranti and Poila Boishakh

The days start with sticky, humid heat that just gets worse as the sun climbs higher. Even before the month of Baishakh, people are tired of the scorching temperatures. But don't worry, relief is just a few days away.Reports suggest scattered showers could begin from today, Tuesday. South Bengal might see storms and rain on April 14. On Chaitra Sankranti, districts like Jhargram, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur could get light rain with thunder in a few spots.The Alipore weather office has forecast no rain for Kolkata and other southern districts for now. These areas will stay dry, and the temperature will keep rising. However, a few districts might get some light showers.April 15 is Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year. On this day, districts like Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, and Bankura have a chance of getting thunderstorms and rain in one or two places.The same weather pattern will continue in the western parts of South Bengal on April 16. Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts might see rain with thunder in a few areas.

It's not just South Bengal; temperatures are rising in North Bengal too. But there's good news: Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are likely to get rain. These districts could see thunderstorms over the next two days.

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