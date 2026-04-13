Three Hours From Europe, A World Away From Everything: Why Morocco Belongs On The Luxury Travel Map

MENAFN - GetNews) A.M.A Selections explores what makes Morocco - and Marrakesh in particular - one of the most compelling private villa destinations for discerning European travellers







Morocco has always had a hold on the imagination. The light, the colour, the sounds, the scent of orange blossom and cedarwood drifting through ancient medinas - it's a country that engages every sense from the moment you arrive. What has changed in recent years is the quality of private accommodation available to luxury travellers. A.M.A Selections' curated portfolio of luxury villas in Morocco reflects a destination that has matured into one of the most exciting private rental markets in the world.

Marrakesh - Ancient City, Modern Luxury

No city on earth feels quite like Marrakesh. The medieval medina, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a labyrinth of souks, riads, palaces and hidden gardens that has barely changed in centuries. Yet step through the right doorway and you'll find world-class contemporary design, Michelin-calibre dining and private villas with grounds that could belong in the South of France. That contrast - ancient walls concealing extraordinary modern comfort - is precisely what makes Marrakesh so addictive.

The surrounding Palmeraie and Route de l'Ourika offer a different experience entirely: walled estates set among olive groves and palm gardens, with the snow-capped Atlas Mountains as a permanent backdrop. Private pools, hammams, staff quarters and landscaped grounds are standard rather than exceptional. Browse luxury villas in Marrakesh to see properties that range from intimate riads in the heart of the medina to grand estates on the city's outskirts.

Beyond the Red City

Morocco's appeal extends well beyond Marrakesh. The Atlas Mountains offer trekking, Berber villages and crisp mountain air less than an hour from the city. The Atlantic coast delivers world-class surfing at Taghazout and the laid-back charm of Essaouira, a whitewashed port town with a thriving arts scene. For those willing to venture further, the Sahara provides one of travel's most unforgettable experiences - desert camps beneath skies untouched by light pollution.

Why Now

A short flight from most European capitals, no time difference from the UK, year-round sunshine and a cost of living that makes exceptional experiences remarkably accessible - Morocco ticks every practical box while delivering something far harder to quantify: a sense of genuine arrival somewhere completely different. For luxury travellers seeking a destination with soul, few places compete.

Every property in the A.M.A Selections Moroccan portfolio is personally inspected and supported by dedicated concierge services, from airport transfers and private guides to restaurant reservations and curated day trips across the Atlas and beyond.

About A.M.A Selections

A.M.A Selections is a luxury villa and chalet rental specialist with a personally curated portfolio spanning Europe, the Caribbean and beyond. The company combines rigorous property standards with dedicated concierge support and a proprietary booking platform, ensuring guests receive both exceptional accommodation and intimate local expertise from first enquiry through to departure.