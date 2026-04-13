Manhattan Child Custody Attorney Juan Luciano Explains A Father's Chances Of Obtaining 50/50 Custody In New York

NEW YORK, NY - Fathers pursuing equal custody arrangements in New York face a legal process that requires thorough preparation and a clear understanding of how Manhattan courts evaluate parenting time requests. Manhattan child custody attorney Juan Luciano of Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer ( ) is providing guidance on the factors that influence whether a 50/50 custody arrangement may be approved and the steps fathers can take to strengthen their position in New York City family court proceedings.

According to Manhattan child custody attorney Juan Luciano, New York is not a 50/50 custody state, and courts do not default to any particular division of parenting time between parents. Under Domestic Relations Law Section 240, judges must determine custody arrangements based solely on the best interests of the child, evaluating the specific circumstances of each family before issuing an order. This means a father cannot simply assert that he deserves equal time as a matter of right. "Fathers must demonstrate to the court that a 50/50 arrangement would genuinely serve the child's well-being based on concrete evidence," explains Luciano. "The legal standard requires the court to examine the totality of circumstances rather than applying any fixed formula."

Manhattan child custody attorney Juan Luciano notes that courts weigh multiple factors when evaluating requests for equal parenting time. Significant weight is given to which parent served as the child's primary caregiver before and during the separation, including who handled daily responsibilities such as bathing, preparing meals, attending medical appointments, and helping with homework. Courts also evaluate each parent's ability to cooperate on decisions affecting the child, the stability of each parent's home environment, geographic proximity between households, and whether either parent has a history of domestic violence or substance abuse. Under established New York case law in Eschbach v. Eschbach, courts consider whether stability favors maintaining a prior custody arrangement that has been working well for the child.

Attorney Luciano emphasizes that building a strong custody case requires documented involvement in the child's daily life before and during custody proceedings. Fathers who can present school attendance records, sign-in logs from parent-teacher conferences, medical appointment documentation, and evidence of regular communication with their children are better positioned to request equal time. Submitting a well-structured parenting plan that outlines a specific custody schedule, holiday rotation, communication procedures between households, and a process for resolving future disagreements signals readiness for shared custody. "Courts look at what has already happened, not just what a parent promises to do in the future," Luciano adds. "Active, ongoing caregiving is the most persuasive evidence available to fathers seeking equal parenting time."

The firm notes that several scheduling structures can achieve a 50/50 split in practice in Manhattan, including alternating weeks, a 2-2-3 rotation where the child alternates days between homes, and a 5-2-2-5 arrangement. The specific schedule depends on the parents' work schedules, the child's age, and how close the two homes are to each other across New York City. When both parents live close to each other in Manhattan or nearby neighborhoods, an equal time-sharing arrangement is more logistically feasible. Courts at the New York County Family Court at 60 Lafayette Street have broad discretion to impose or approve a custom schedule based on each family's circumstances, and some arrangements include a midweek dinner visit during longer parenting blocks.

Luciano also points out that a 50/50 custody arrangement does not eliminate child support obligations in New York. Under the Child Support Standards Act, codified at Family Court Act Section 413, support is calculated based on both parents' combined income and the number of children requiring support. The CSSA percentage rates range from 17 percent for one child up to at least 35 percent for five or more children. In equal parenting time arrangements, New York appellate courts have held that the higher-income parent may still be treated as the noncustodial parent for support calculation purposes. "Equal parenting time does not automatically mean zero support," Luciano observes. "The financial obligations depend on the specific income disparity between the parents, and courts retain authority to adjust the support amount based on the facts."

Custody orders in New York are not permanent, and either parent may seek a modification when there has been a substantial change in circumstances since the original order was issued. Changes such as a significant shift in a parent's work schedule, relocation, a decline in the child's well-being under the current arrangement, or evidence of new domestic violence or substance abuse may qualify. Courts apply careful scrutiny to modification requests to avoid repeated litigation. Mediation may also offer Manhattan fathers a more direct path to an equal-time arrangement than courtroom proceedings, providing a voluntary and confidential process where parents work with a neutral mediator to develop a parenting plan.

For fathers in Manhattan and New York City seeking guidance on custody arrangements, contacting an experienced family law attorney may help clarify legal options and develop a strategy for pursuing equal parenting time.

About Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer:

Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer is a Manhattan-based family law practice dedicated to divorce and custody matters throughout New York City. Led by attorney Juan Luciano, the firm represents clients at the New York County Family Court at 60 Lafayette Street and in Supreme Court proceedings, with offices in Midtown Manhattan at 347 5th Ave, Suite 1003, and in the Bronx. For consultations, call (212) 537-5859.

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