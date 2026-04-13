Yesterday SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Match Result: What Happened In Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals Clash?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a commanding performance to hand table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) their first defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. In a high-scoring clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday (April 13), SRH posted a formidable 216/6 and then bowled out RR for 159 in 19 overs, securing a convincing 57-run victory. Debutant pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain starred with the ball, sharing eight wickets between them in a dream night for the hosts.

Ishan Kishan powers SRH to a strong total

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit any early movement. However, SRH's batting lineup showed resilience despite an early jolt. Jofra Archer struck immediately, dismissing Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck on the first ball of the innings.

Travis Head 18(18) and captain Ishan Kishan then steadied the ship. Kishan, in particular, turned the game around with an explosive knock of 91 off just 44 balls, laced with powerful strokes. Heinrich Klaasen provided crucial support with a quick 40 off 26 deliveries, while Nitish Kumar Reddy 28 (13) chipped in usefully. SRH accelerated in the death overs to reach 216/6, setting a challenging target of 217.

| 'Selfless innings ends' - Fans shower love on Ishan Kishan after his dismissal

RR's bowlers, led by Archer, who picked up two wickets, fought hard but couldn't contain the home side's middle-order firepower on a batting-friendly pitch.

Debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain dismantle RR batting

Rajasthan Royals began their chase aggressively but suffered a massive collapse. Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had been in red-hot form with the Orange Cap, fell for a first-ball duck to debutant Praful Hinge. The Rajasthan top order crumbled quickly, slipping to 40/5 inside the powerplay.

Praful Hinge (Player of the Match) was the standout performer, claiming four wickets, including a sensational triple-wicket over on his IPL debut that broke the back of RR's innings. Fellow debutant Sakib Hussain complemented him perfectly with four wickets for 24 runs, exploiting the conditions and varying his pace cleverly.

Donovan Ferreira 69 (44) and Ravindra Jadeja 45 (32) attempted a fightback with a useful partnership, but it was too little, too late. Lower-order resistance from Tushar Deshpande, who smashed 25 off 11 balls with three sixes, added some entertainment before Eshan Malinga wrapped up the innings. RR were bowled out for 159, falling well short of the target.

| Who is Praful Hinge? Vidarbha pacer becomes first bowler to pick three wickets Impact on IPL 2026 Points Table

The win lifted SRH to their second victory of the season, improving their position in the standings to fourth position with four points from five matches and an NRR of +0.576.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, who entered the match unbeaten with four straight wins, suffered their first loss but remained at the top of the table with 8 points from five matches and an NRR of +0.889.