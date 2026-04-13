Wolf Packing Machine Company Expands Stick Pack And Counting Machine Capabilities For U.S. Food And Supplement Manufacturers

MENAFN - GetNews)Wolf-Packing Machine Company has announced an expansion of its stick pack and counting machine capabilities as it responds to rising demand from U.S. food and supplement manufacturers for higher-throughput packaging automation, more flexible production formats, and improved counting and dosing accuracy.

The California-based packaging machinery provider serves a range of industries, including food, supplements, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. Its broader equipment portfolio spans weighers and fillers, vertical form-fill-seal systems, pre-made pouch bagging machines, container and jar packaging systems, and inspection systems.

The expansion places added emphasis on two packaging categories that have become increasingly important for consumer packaged goods and nutraceutical production: stick pack machinery for single-serve applications and automated counting systems for products such as capsules, tablets, and similar countable units. According to Wolf Packing, its WPMC stick pack machine is designed for multi-lane packaging and can run at up to 50 cycles per minute. The company also states that the machine can accommodate multiple lane configurations and is designed to package powders, particulate materials, and liquids into stick pack pouches.

The company said the expanded capability is intended to support manufacturers facing a combination of labor constraints, product diversification, and pressure to improve operational consistency without sacrificing packaging flexibility. Wolf Packing's systems are aimed at both first-time automation buyers and higher-output manufacturers seeking fast changeovers, modular system design, and predictive maintenance support.

“Food and supplement manufacturers are looking for equipment that can help them scale production while maintaining consistency from unit to unit,” said the spokesperson for Wolf-Packing.“This expansion is focused on practical production needs, especially for companies that want automated packaging systems capable of handling multiple products and package formats with greater efficiency.”

Wolf Packing also provides installation, training, parts, and service support as part of its packaging offering. The company works as an engineering-focused partner with customers from design through installation and ongoing support, with an emphasis on simplifying automation for growing businesses. The company's service model is intended to help manufacturers reduce hand-packing errors, improve uptime, and make automation more accessible to teams without large in-house engineering departments.

For supplement manufacturers specifically, Wolf Packing highlights machinery for powders, capsules, and tablets, noting that its equipment is designed to ensure accurate dosing, hygienic packaging, and consistent results. According to the company's specialists, its systems can integrate with existing production lines and support flexible packaging, bottling, and pouch applications.

The move comes as manufacturers across the food and nutrition sectors continue investing in packaging systems that support portion control, product integrity, and output gains. Stick pack formats remain widely used for powdered drink mixes, single-serve nutrition products, and liquid applications, while counting systems play a central role in packaging tablets, capsules, gummies, and related products for retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

A second company representative said demand is being shaped not only by the need for speed, but also by the need for machinery that can be adapted to existing operations.

“Manufacturers are increasingly focused on equipment that fits into their current production strategy and leaves room for growth,” said the company representative.“We are seeing continued interest in stick pack systems with multi-lane flexibility, as well as counting solutions that improve accuracy and help reduce manual handling on the packaging floor.”

Wolf Packing works with a wide range of customers, from businesses automating for the first time to established manufacturers and co-packers requiring higher throughput and multi-SKU flexibility. The company's stated mission is to make automation accessible through custom packaging solutions, flexible financing, and veteran-engineered reliability.

For additional information, to explore their packaging equipment, or to request a quote, visit wolf-packing or contact Wolf-Packing Machine Company directly at their Irvine, CA headquarters.

About Wolf Packing Machine Company

Wolf Packing Machine Company is a veteran-owned packaging machinery company based in Irvine, California. The company provides packaging automation equipment and support for food, supplements, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and other manufacturing applications. Its offerings include weighers and fillers, vertical form-fill-seal systems, pre-made pouch bagging machines, jar and container packaging systems, inspection systems, installation support, training, and parts service.