California Music Hall Of Fame Honors Early Rock 'N Roll Legend“Bumps” Blackwell

The CMHOF has two important announcements for the music and entertainment industries.

First, we have a new Inductee into our Hall of Fame!

Originally from Seattle, Washington, Robert Alexander“Bumps” Blackwell was an American bandleader, songwriter, manager, arranger, A&R Man for Specialty Records, & a record producer.

As a Founding Father of Rock & Roll, Bumps is credited for his work overseeing & co-writing the early hits of Little Richard as well as the start of the music careers of Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Sly & The Family Stone, Herb Alpert, Lou Adler, & RedBone, the first Native American Rock Band.







Bumps also produced Sam Cooke's "You Send Me"- which became the first #1 hit by a solo Black artist.

Congratulations to“Bumps”!

Secondly, the CMHOF is now initiating a new Page on our site and a new offering for artists and songs to be reviewed and featured by the California Music Hall of Fame. The Hall will review up to 2 songs from an act, and write up and post the review on their website and their Facebook Page.. Review will be approx.150 -200 words long, total.

This is a great opportunity to be featured via the HOF. Please note that having a review published on the CMHOF site does not mean the act is inducted into the Hall.

To do the review, potential acts will need to directly contact the CMHOF (via the email below). Certain terms and conditions may apply.

For more information, please contact:...

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