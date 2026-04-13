Visiting Angels Palm Beaches Earns 2026 Recognition As Award-Winning Stuart Home Care Agency

MENAFN - GetNews) Local Senior Care Leader Visiting Angels Palm Beaches Honored for Excellence in Compassionate Care and Caregiver Support

April 13, 2026 - Stuart, FL - Visiting Angels Palm Beaches has officially solidified its position as the premier senior care provider in the region, securing a trio of prestigious 2026 awards from Activated Insights. Visiting Angels is nationally recognized, now providing home care near you in Stuart, FL, and has been in business since 1998.

The agency has been recognized as a 2026 Leader in Experience for the 4th consecutive year, a 2026 Provider of Choice for an incredible 13th year in a row, and a 2026 Employer of Choice for the 5th year running. These awards are based on independent, third-party satisfaction surveys conducted with both clients and caregivers, placing Visiting Angels Palm Beaches in the top tier of home care providers nationwide.

Irving Seldin, Owner and CEO of Visiting Angels Palm Beaches, believes that the secret to their success lies in treating every client like a member of their own family.

"To be recognized as a 'Provider of Choice' for thirteen years straight is humbling, but to be the only agency in the Martin County area to sweep all three categories this year is a testament to our team's heart," says Seldin. "When families in Stuart call us, they aren't just looking for a service; they are looking for a partner. These awards prove that we are delivering on that promise from every angle-for our clients, their families, and our dedicated staff."

To qualify for the Leader in Experience Award, a minimum of 10% of Visiting Angels' clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Activated Insights. Over a 12-month period, the organization achieved high satisfaction scores across 10 or more quality metrics, including:



caregiver training

Compassion

Communication

Scheduling Overall client-caregiver compatibility



Using this feedback, along with industry benchmarks provided by Activated Insights, Visiting Angels continuously set and measured goals to reach the highest level of experience possible.

The criteria for these awards are rigorous, focusing on care consistency, communication, and overall quality of life:



Leader in Experience: Awarded to a select few agencies that provide the highest quality of care as rated by their clients.

Provider of Choice: A reflection of over a decade of consistent, high-satisfaction ratings from seniors and their families. Employer of Choice: Recognizes the agency's commitment to its caregivers, ensuring that those who provide the care are supported, trained, and valued-leading to better outcomes for clients.



For Stuart residents, these accolades provide a clear roadmap for choosing home care. In an industry where quality can vary wildly, the“Employer of Choice” designation is especially critical, as it directly correlates to lower turnover and more consistent care for seniors.

“A happy, well-supported caregiver is the key to a happy client,” Seldin explains.“By being an 'Employer of Choice' for five years running, we've built a culture where our caregivers feel like professionals and family. That stability is exactly what a daughter or son in Stuart is looking for when they trust us with their elderly parent.”

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights helps long-term and post-acute care providers strengthen workforce performance, regulatory compliance, and care quality. Through recruitment, compliance-focused education and training, retention, and experience management tools, along with the industry's leading benchmarking and recognition programs. Activated Insights enables providers to reduce risk, improve satisfaction, lower turnover, and achieve operational excellence across senior living, post-acute, and home-based care.

To learn more about this award, visit their site here:

About Visiting Angels Palm Beaches:

Visiting Angels Palm Beaches is a leading provider of non-medical home care services, serving Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, and the surrounding communities. Since its inception, the agency has been dedicated to helping seniors maintain their independence through customized care plans that include meal preparation, light housekeeping, medication reminders, and joyful companionship.