UGC-NET June 2026: NTA Extends Application Deadline, Check New Dates

UGC-NET June 2026 Application Deadline Extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday extended the last date for submission of applications for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, along with revised timelines for fee payment and the correction window.

In a post on X, the official account of the National Testing Agency (NTA) shared, "Good news for UGC-NET June 2026 aspirants! NTA has extended the last date for application submission -- responding to requests from students across the country."

"New deadlines: Application form: 24 May (upto 11:50 PM) Fee payment: 24 May (upto 11:50 PM) Correction window: 26-28 May (upto 11:50 PM) If you haven't applied yet -- this is your last chance. No further extension will be given," the post read. Good news for UGC-NET June 2026 aspirants! NTA has extended the last date for application submission - responding to requests from students across the country. ️ New deadlines: ✅ Application form: 24 May (upto 11:50 PM) Fee payment: 24 May (upto 11:50 PM) ✏️ Correction... twitter/vjXkcoaO2s - National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 23, 2026

The UGC NET, conducted by the NTA in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode since December 2018, determines eligibility for Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. The award of JRF or eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance in Paper I and Paper II of the UGC NET.

NEET (UG)-2026 Fee Refund

Meanwhile, NTA has activated a dedicated facility on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal for candidates to submit their bank account details for the processing of examination fee refunds.

The agency has also informed that the deadline for submission of details is May 27, 2026 (till 11:50 pm).

The NTA said that the facility has been made available on the NEET-UG registration portal for all candidates eligible for the refund process. It added that candidates must log in using their credentials to access the refund link and submit their bank account details.

The notice shared on X read, "In continuation of the Public Notice dated 12.05.2026 regarding refund of examination fee for NEET (UG) candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) hereby informs all candidates that a dedicated facility has been made available on the NEET (UG) registration portal for submission of preferred bank account details for processing of fee refund."

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