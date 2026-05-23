Rukmini Vasanth Slams AI-Generated Fake Images, Warns Of Legal Action

Kantara actress Rukmini Vasanth slammed her alleged AI-generated images, calling their circulation a "violation of privacy" act. In a statement on Saturday, the actress clarified that the images were fabricated and warned of legal action.

Rukmini Vasanth penned a note on her Instagram handle to clarify that her alleged AI-generated images are circulating online, which are "entirely fake and fabricated." "My team and I have come across certain Al-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy. The actress requested everyone to "refrain from sharing or engaging" with such content. She wrote, "We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content."

On the work front

On the work front, actor Rukmini Vasanth is set to play a key role in Yash's upcoming film Toxic. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. The film features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash makers of the movie recently announced that the release date of the movie has been postponed and it will not arrive in theatres on June 4, 2026. The actress will also be seen in Prashanth Neel's film Dragon which also stars Jr NTR in the lead role. It is slated to release in the theatres next year. (ANI)

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