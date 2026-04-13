Matt Bottrill Performance Coaching Now Offers Custom Bike Builds For Cyclists And Triathletes

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"Custom bike builds are our specialty," said Bottrill. "Whether you're looking for a custom TT bike build or a custom tri bike build, we'll take your dream bike from concept to perfect fit. We've designed and built hundreds of custom bike builds over the years, pouring our heart and soul into finding the perfect setup for each athlete."Matt Bottrill Performance Coaching, the Coalville-based cycling and triathlon coaching specialist, has officially launched a dedicated custom bike build service for cyclists and triathletes of all abilities. The service takes athletes through a fully managed process - from frame selection and component specification to professional bike fitting - delivering bespoke bike builds tailored precisely to each rider's body, budget, and performance goals.

Matt Bottrill Performance Coaching (MBPC), one of the UK's leading cycling and triathlon coaching services, has announced the formal launch of its custom bike build service, offering athletes a fully guided, end-to-end process for designing and assembling their ideal time trial or triathlon machine.

The new service is built around a straightforward, client-centred process. Athletes begin by contacting MBPC to outline their goals, preferred frame brand, and budget. Matt Bottrill then personally contacts each client to walk them through component options, covering groupsets, wheels, cockpit configurations, saddles, cranks, and power meters. Once a quote is agreed, a 50 per cent deposit secures the build, and MBPC handles everything from there - ordering the frame and components, assembling the bike, and booking the client in for a professional bike fit upon completion.

"Custom bike builds are our specialty," said Bottrill. "Whether you're looking for a custom TT bike build or a custom tri bike build, we'll take your dream bike from concept to perfect fit. We've designed and built hundreds of custom bike builds over the years, pouring our heart and soul into finding the perfect setup for each athlete."

The service currently supports builds using Giant, Liv, and Cadex branded frames, and covers a full range of disciplines including time trial, triathlon, road, gravel, and mountain biking. Every component decision is guided by Bottrill's extensive experience in professional-level performance bike fitting, ensuring that each bespoke bike build delivers not just speed, but the comfort and efficiency required for long-course racing and training.

A professional bike fit is included as standard with every build, which MBPC considers a non-negotiable part of the process. Clients collect their completed bike from the studio at Unit 7, Enterprise House, Ashby Road, Coalville, where final adjustments are made and the remaining balance is settled. The Cycle to Work scheme is also accepted, making the service accessible to a broader range of athletes.

For cyclists and triathletes ready to step up to a machine built specifically for them, MBPC is accepting enquiries now.

About Matt Bottrill Performance Coaching:

MBPC provides professional cycling and triathlon coaching, bike fitting, and custom bike build services from its studio in Coalville, Leicestershire. Connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.