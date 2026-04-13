Pixel X Racer: Retro-Style Drag Racing Arcade Game Debuts On Ios And Android

MENAFN - GetNews) The latest mobile arcade racing game, Pixel X Racer, merges retro pixel graphics with deep car customization and multiplayer drag races worldwide. Available now on the App Store and Google Play.

Pixel X Racer is an exciting new mobile racing game available free on iOS and Android platforms. Developed by HuntRed Games (Praveen Babu Mathew), it delivers a retro pixel car racer experience with modern mechanics. In Pixel X Racer, players build the ultimate pixel car garage – from iconic JDM tuners to classic muscle and German sports cars – and tune every component (engine, gearbox, turbo, suspension, nitrous, etc.) for maximum performance. Multiple game modes keep the action fresh: perfect your reaction and gear-shifting in drag races, challenge rivals in city street races, progress through a full career story mode, or cruise and customize in free mode. Real-time multiplayer racing lets drivers compete globally for leaderboard glory.







Above: Pixel X Racer's fully customizable cars and multiple racing modes (drag, street, free cruise) combine retro visuals with realistic tuning and driving mechanics.

Pixel X Racer's retro pixel art style appeals to nostalgic gamers, while its advanced features attract sim and tuning enthusiasts. The game offers manual gear shifting, force-feedback for launches, burnout meters, and authentic sound effects (engine revs, turbo spools, nitrous blasts) for immersive gameplay. Creative racers can design rides with custom body kits, vinyl paint jobs and decals using the detailed pixel car customizer. A Pixel Dyno Run mode tests each build's power and torque, and online leaderboards ensure every racer can climb the ranks to become a pixel racing legend.“Build it. Tune it. Race it.” isn't just a motto – it's how players master each pixel car in an ever-expanding automotive world.

Pixel X Racer targets fans of car racing games, racing arcade titles and multiplayer racing experiences. Early feedback has been strong: on iOS the game holds a 4.6-star rating and on Google Play it boasts a 4.3-star score with 300K+ downloads. Players praise its“beautiful art” and“amazing physics” in pixel racing. Future updates will add new content such as a Police Pursuit mode, expanded tuning parts and improved gameplay, keeping Pixel X Racer fresh and aligned with top latest games standards. The development team continues to actively enhance the game with frequent updates, introducing new features, improvements, and performance optimizations. These ongoing efforts reflect a strong commitment to delivering a better and more engaging experience for players, with more exciting additions planned in upcoming releases.

Download Links:

App Store (iOS):

Google Play (Android):