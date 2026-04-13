Voltgo-10000Mah Portable Wall Socket 3-In-1 Power Bank

MENAFN - GetNews) You know that moment when a power bank is useful, but it comes with so many extra cables and plugs that you end up shoving them all in your bag, never to find the right one when you need it? Yeah, I've been there. But with this Plug-in Power Bank, I actually look forward to using it-no messy accessories required. The built-in AC plug is seriously well thought out. First off, no more digging around for a separate charger to refill the power bank-just plug it directly into any socket, no extra cables needed. It's packed with 10000mAh of capacity, but it's half the size of an iPhone 17 Pro Max, so it slips into my pocket or small bag without weighing me down.







But the best part? How effortless it is to use. It comes with built-in USB Type-C and Lightning cables-no more tangled wires or forgetting the right cable for my iPhone, iPad, or Samsung. I can charge two devices at once, and the 22.5W fast charging gets them refueled in no time. The Apple IC ensures no annoying pop-ups, just smooth, compatible charging every time.

It's not just convenient-it's built to keep you safe too. The AI intelligent temperature control prevents overheating, even during fast charging, and the clear display shows remaining power at a glance, so I never get caught off guard. It's rare that a power bank feels like it's been designed for real life, not just an afterthought. This plug-in power bank is just as practical and reliable as it is portable-exactly what you need for on the go.





