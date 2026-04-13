'Motifect' Launches As AI Motion Generation And 3D AI Generation Platform For All Creators

MENAFN - GetNews) AI Motion Generation Now Available in Web Browser - No Installation Required







3D motion tech startup Bumblebee has officially launched 'Motifect ', a web-based B2C service that brings the company's enterprise-level 3D and motion generation technology to the general public.

Motifect is a web-based AI Animation SaaS that enables users to directly generate and edit AI-based 3D motions in a web browser environment, requiring no software installation. By simply visiting Motifect Official Website, users can immediately access professional-grade AI Motion Generation capabilities - without expensive equipment or lengthy setup processes.

Bumblebee has previously provided enterprise-level 3D generation and AI Motion Generation technology to corporate clients. The launch of Motifect marks the company's first step in delivering this technology as a B2C service for general creators and the public. The core mission is to lower the barrier to entry for 3D AI Generation, providing an environment where anyone can easily and quickly produce high-quality 3D content.

Accessibility is Motifect's defining strength. Traditional 3D motion production required costly software licenses and steep learning curves. Motifect changes this by offering an AI Animation SaaS experience directly through the browser - no specialized hardware or professional staff needed. From solo creators to small content studios, anyone can now leverage AI Motion Generation to produce high-quality 3D content rapidly.

Across gaming, short-form video, metaverse, and virtual character platforms, demand for 3D motion content has grown rapidly. Yet professional motion capture equipment and 3D animation tools have remained largely inaccessible to independent creators due to high costs and technical complexity. Motifect aims to close this gap through 3D AI Generation - realizing the democratization of AI Motion Generation for creators everywhere.

"We are excited to bring the enterprise-grade 3D AI Generation capabilities we have built to general users through Motifect," said a representative from Bumblebee. "Our goal is to lower the barrier for AI Animation SaaS tools so that more creators can freely express their ideas in 3D, without the constraints of specialized knowledge or expensive tools."

Motifect is now available via its official website:

Bumblebee plans to continuously enhance and expand the platform's capabilities going forward.