4,704 Pilgrims From J&K To Perform Hajj This Year

Flights To Depart From April 18; Final Batch Likely By May 28

Pilgrims to Get SIM-Enabled Smartwatches For Real-Time Tracking

Srinagar- A total of 4,704 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will undertake the annual Hajj this year, with the majority scheduled to depart from Srinagar Embarkation, officials said on Monday.

Executive Officer of the Hajj Committee of India, Dr. Shujat Ahmed, said that 3,990 pilgrims, including 323 from Ladakh, will leave from Srinagar, while around 1,000 pilgrims will depart via Delhi Embarkation and about 50 through Mumbai.

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He said the first batch of Hajj flights from Srinagar is scheduled to begin on April 18 and will continue for 10 to 15 days. The final departure is expected around May 28, subject to minor adjustments.

Ahmed said Saudi authorities have introduced new regulations this year, including stricter health screening norms. Some applicants with serious medical conditions have been declared unfit under the revised criteria. He also noted that self-cooking facilities for pilgrims in areas such as Azizia have been discontinued.

In a shift from previous arrangements, pilgrims will now be provided with smartwatches equipped with SIM-based data for monitoring and assistance, replacing the earlier wristbands.

He further said that due to ongoing maintenance work at Srinagar airport, flight operations have been impacted. Aircraft capacity has been reduced, with flights that typically carry 189 passengers now accommodating around 145. Additionally, baggage allowance has been cut from 40 kg to 25 kg.

As a result, flights from Srinagar will include mandatory refuelling halts in Delhi, leading to rescheduling of departures.

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Ahmed added that pilgrims from Jammu division and Ladakh will be provided accommodation at Hajj House Srinagar prior to departure, where all necessary arrangements, including stay and logistics, have been put in place.

He said immigration formalities will be completed in Srinagar itself, after which flights will proceed to Madinah with a technical halt in Delhi.

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