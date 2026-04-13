Dry Conditions In J & K Till April 16, Rain, Gusty Winds Likely Thereafter
An official from the MeT department said that conditions will largely stay dry on April 16 as well, although a brief spell of light rain or thundershowers may occur at a few places towards evening or night.
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“From April 17 to 18, generally cloudy weather is expected, with light rain or thundershowers likely at many places. Gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph and hailstorm activity are also expected at a few locations during this period,” the official said.
He added that the weather is likely to improve thereafter, with generally dry conditions expected to return from April 19 to 23 across the Union Territory.
Meanwhile, temperatures are forecast to rise by 2–4 degrees Celsius at many places till April 16.Read Also Temperatures Set to Rise Across J&K Dry Spell in J&K Likely From April 13: MeT
In view of the prevailing dry conditions, the department has advised farmers to continue their agricultural operations over the next few days.ADVERTISEMENT
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