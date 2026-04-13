Pattern To Present At Life Science Innovation Northwest 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDMOND, Wash., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or“the Company”), the global leader in Pattern Discovery, today announced that Pattern's Chair and CEO Mark Anderson is honored to be presenting at Life Science Innovation Northwest 2026 on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:39 AM PDT in the session focused on Artificial Intelligence. Pattern will be one of seven companies presenting during this session and Mr. Anderson will be focusing on Pattern's launch and online offering of its unique Pattern Discovery EngineTM (“PDE”) to leading bio research teams.

Life Science Innovation Northwest 2026 will be held April 21-22, 2026, at the Seattle Convention Center. This is the Pacific Northwest's premier life science event where the entire ecosystem comes together to spark breakthroughs, shape the future, and accelerate what comes next. This gathering consists of CEOs, investors, research institutions, global health leaders, entrepreneurs, and both public and private life science organizations. This year's notable speakers include Dr. Fred Ramsdell, co-founder and scientific advisor to Sonoma Biotherapeutics and Nobel Laureate, Andrew Hickl, CTO at Allen Institute, Taha Kass-Hout, MD, Global Chief Science and Technology Officer at GE HealthCare and Jose Climent, Director, R&D Business Development- Search & Evaluation at GSK.

Mr. Anderson commented,“By discovering previously unavailable patterns in data, Pattern is setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust in both machine learning (“ML”) and explainable AI (“XAI”). As a next-generation AI platform company, our team is pioneering a fundamentally new approach to ML, using our proprietary PDE engine. Unlike conventional ML or neural network methods, the PDE is unmatched in its ability to reveal previously hidden relationships in complex, high-dimensional data, rankings in order of parameter contribution to outcomes, and neurosymbolic equations providing exact and accurate explainability. The platform is domain-agnostic and capable of generating transparent, biologically validated insights across all bio-related sectors - from biotech and clinical diagnostics to enterprise AI applications.”

Mr. Anderson concluded,“At Pattern, we transform the way correlations and causations are uncovered without bias, through pattern discovery. By enabling transparent, explainable, and experimentally validated discoveries, we are setting a new standard for trust and performance in both AI and scientific innovation. Our proprietary PDE constitutes a new approach to the scientific method, where hypotheses, historically the product of human intuition, are directly and only derived from data. By finding more patterns – and more about them – outcomes are not only free of hypothesis-bias, but now achieve true explainability. This is radically different, better, and perhaps also complementary, to language model outcomes. This new mathematics also is hallucination-free – something not available via LLMs – and therefore provides accountability, including real time confidence and risk metrics. In short, the PDE provides a new paradigm for science itself, a goal that scientists and industry leaders have been searching for in trust and transparency.””

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. is a next-generation AI platform company which uses its Pattern Discovery EngineTM to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems, including LLMs. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, climate challenges and materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, equity trading, AI regulatory compliance in the EU, and energy services. See .

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