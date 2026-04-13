SBR Contracting Partners With Cru Software To Drive Workforce Efficiency Across Western Australia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- We're excited to announce a new partnership between Cru Software and SBR Contracting, a Western Australian-based company specialising in structural concrete, industrial services, earthworks and civil construction for the mining, resources and infrastructure sectors.

SBR Contracting has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, dependable services across some of Australia's most demanding industrial environments. Its decision to partner with Cru Software highlights a commitment to operational excellence and innovation. As industries across mining and resources increasingly pursue digital transformation, this collaboration is set to deliver substantial benefits by streamlining workforce management and improving visibility and planning through Cru Software's advanced rostering solution.

Both companies are eager to see the positive impact this partnership will bring to SBR Contracting's operations. By adopting Cru Software, SBR Contracting is taking proactive steps to modernise its processes, resulting in enhanced workforce utilisation, reduced administrative burden, and improved project outcomes across Western Australia.

“Partnering with Cru Software has been an essential move for SBR Contracting. Their platform gives us the ability to simplify and improve how we plan and manage our workforce across multiple projects and remote sites. We're already seeing time savings and better data visibility that support our goal of delivering quality outcomes for our clients, safely and efficiently. We look forward to an ongoing relationship with the team at Cru.” – Ryan Hucklebridge, Operations Manager at SBR Contracting.

Cru Software is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration and the opportunity to support SBR Contracting's continued success.

“Working alongside progressive organisations like SBR Contracting aligns perfectly with our mission at Cru Software. Our goal is to help businesses operating in complex environments achieve new levels of efficiency and control through intelligent workforce management. We're excited to see SBR Contracting already realising the value of our platform and look forward to supporting their growth and success across Western Australia.” – Jason Cameron, CEO of Cru Software.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence in Western Australia's vital industries.

About SBR Contracting

SBR Contracting is a specialist contractor delivering HDPE welding, geomembrane liner installation, SMP works, buried services, overland piping and associated civil works across Australia. With extensive experience supporting mining, resources and infrastructure projects, SBR Contracting operates in remote and high-risk environments and is focused on delivering technically robust, safe and efficient outcomes through experienced personnel, purpose-built equipment and disciplined project execution.

Learn more: SBR Contracting

About Cru Software

Built to anticipate the needs of the world's most complex workforces, Cru Software delivers Rostering and Scheduling products that maximise resource utilisation so businesses can make the most of every day.

Learn more about Cru Software: Cru Software | Home

About CRU Rostering

Time-saving, intelligent, automated rostering software that enables businesses to manage entire workforce rosters from a single platform, no matter where workers are located. CRU Rostering helps the most complex industries simplify rostering processes and focus on growth.

Learn more about CRU Rostering: CRU Rostering