Bitmine Reports 4.875 Million ETH And $11.8 Billion In Crypto And Cash Holdings

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitmine Immersion Technologies said BMNR's ETH holdings reached 4.875 million tokens, while total crypto and cash holdings hit $11.8 billion. The update came in a company release dated April 13, 2026, and followed several recent ETH purchases.

Bitmine said the total included $719 million in cash, 198 Bitcoin, and two equity stakes. The company also said its ETH position now equals 4.04% of Ethereum's 120.7 million token supply.

ETH Holdings Move Closer to Stated 5% Goal

Bitmine valued its ETH holdings at about $10.8 billion using an ETH price of $2,206. It also listed a $200 million stake in Beast Industries among its other stated holdings. Another stated holding was an $85 million stake in Eightco Holdings, based on the release. The company grouped those positions with its crypto and cash balances in the $11.8 billion total.

Bitmine said the ETH total leaves it 81% of the way to its stated 5% goal. It used a total Ethereum supply figure of 120.7 million tokens in that calculation. The company said it remains the largest Ethereum treasury in the public market by disclosed holdings. That status reflects the size of its disclosed ETH balance after recent purchases.

Staked ETH Base Grows Through MAVAN

Bitmine also announced the launch of MAVAN, its Made in America Validator Network, in the same release. The platform was built to support Bitmine's Ethereum treasury and staking activity. It also plans to serve institutional investors, custodians, and other ecosystem partners over time. The company said MAVAN focuses on security, performance, and resilience for large staking operations.

As of April 13, Bitmine said 3,334,637 ETH was staked across its operations. At $2,206 per ETH, that stake was worth about $7.4 billion, according to the company. The staked amount equals about 68% of its total ETH holdings.

A portion of Bitmine's ETH is already staked through MAVAN, while more may move there later.

Lee said 'Annualized staking revenues are now $212 million.' He added that full staking could lift annual rewards to $310 million at current yields. Bitmine said the CESR rate was 2.73%, while its 7-day yield was 2.89%. The company said Quatrefoil administers the CESR benchmark used in that comparison.

NYSE Move Adds Visibility to BMNR

Bitmine began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 9, after leaving the NYSE American. The move kept the BMNR ticker and placed the shares on the senior exchange. The April 13 update came four days after that market change became effective. Bitmine linked the listing change with its fast growth in ETH holdings and trading activity.

Bitmine also said BMNR ranks among the most traded U.S. stocks by dollar volume. Fundstrat data showed a five-day average of $747 million through April 10, 2026. The company said that ranked BMNR at number 117 among 5,704 listed stocks. Bitmine compared that trading activity with other public companies focused on crypto treasury strategies.

Bitmine named investors including Cathie Wood, Founders Fund, Pantera, Kraken, DCG, and Galaxy Digital. It said those investors support its plan to keep adding ETH toward its stated goal. The company also compared its treasury size with Strategy's larger Bitcoin treasury in the same release. Bitmine said its own balance remains the largest disclosed ETH treasury among public companies.

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