Suniel Shetty's Heartwarming Message For Ayush After BAC Final Loss

Suniel Shetty's Uplifting Message

Actor Suniel Shetty penned an encouraging and uplifting message for India's rising badminton star Ayush Shetty, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat to China's top seed, Shi Yu Qi, in the men's singles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026. Taking to Instagram, Suniel wrote, "Proud proud proud of you Ayush. Finals don't define you... the journey does. Keep your head high & keep that fire burning. This is just the beginning of something very special."

Dominant Display in the Final

Ayush, who had a remarkable campaign leading up to the final, struggled to keep up with the pace and precision of the World No. 2, as Shi dominated the contest to secure the title. The reigning world champion Shi won his first BAC title, 21-8, 21-10, in one of the most dominant final displays.

A Breakthrough Tournament

The Indian youngster had entered the final after a sensational tournament that included several high-profile wins, marking one of the most significant breakthroughs in Indian men's singles badminton recently. His journey also ensured a historic medal finish, underlining his rapid rise on the international circuit.

En route to his final, Ayush also produced one of the biggest performances of his career, defeating World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn to storm into the final of the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo on Saturday. (ANI)

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