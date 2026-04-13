Alex Fitch

Lecturer and PhD Candidate in Comics and Architecture, University of Brighton

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Alex is currently engaged as a PhD Researcher in the fields of Comic Books and Architecture, answering the research question: What does sequential art tell us about architectural interactions that other media do not?

He has been published by Intellect, McFarland, University Press of Mississippi and Strange Attractor Press on the subjects of comic books and film, with the most recent publication being an article on "Voyeurism And Distruptive Sexuality In Alan Moore And Jacen Burrows' Providence" for Birmingham City University's Cine Excess journal.

Alex also teaches Historical and Cultural Studies to Animation students at the University of Brighton, and presents a monthly show on comics for the Arts Council Radio Station, Resonance 104.4 FM (London).

He is a trained broadcast journalist with an NCTJ from News Associates, Wimbledon.

–present PhD Researcher in Comics and Architecture, University of Brighton

2016 University of Brighton, MRes Arts and Cultural Studies

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Fellow of the Higher Education Authority (FHEA)